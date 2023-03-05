BRS condemns Bandi’s remarks on MLC K Kavita

BRS cadres burnt poster of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay for making objectionable remarks against MLC K Kavita

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:18 PM, Sun - 5 March 23

Activists of BRS burn a flex poster of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay in Adilabad on Sunday

Adilabad: Cadres of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) burnt a poster of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay for making objectionable remarks against MLC K Kavita while addressing a public meeting in Adilabad on Sunday.

Condemning Sanjay’s statements, BRS supporters said the BJP state chief was leveling baseless allegations against Kavita and was maligning her image.

They demanded him to tender an apology to Kavita and to the women of Telangana. They stated that Kavita was playing a vital role in propagating the distinct culture of the State through Bharat Jagruthi.