Bandi Sanjay flays Telangana govt for not reducing VAT on petroleum products

Karimnagar: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay found fault with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for extending financial help to farmers of Punjab who died during the anti-farm laws protests. He said the Chief Minister was making tall promises of extending support to the people of other States, while ignoring the issues in Telangana.

“How far it was correct to extend financial support to Punjab farmers by neglecting the Telangana people?” he questioned, while addressing the mediapersons during a preparatory meeting of the BJP functionaries in Karimnagar on Sunday, after examining arrangements for Hindu Ekta Yatra scheduled to be held here on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on May 25.

Sanjay alleged that the Chief Minister went for a tour to other States to avoid meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is coming to Hyderabad on May 26. He said the tour was also aimed to divert the public attention from the issues prevailing in the State including paddy procurement. “Farmers, RTC employees, unemployed youth and Intermediate students died in Telangana, but no compensation was offered to them,” he alleged.

Sanjay Kumar also found fault with the State government for not reducing the VAT on petroleum products even after the Central government has reduced the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. Informing that Rs 30 was being collected towards VAT on litre petrol, he said the State government earned Rs 65,000 crore income by imposing VAT on petrol and diesel during the last eight years. He claimed that petrol can be supplied at Rs 80 if the State government reduced VAT. Instead, he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was imposing a burden on the public.

Reacting to the Chief Minister’s comments of creating sensations, Sanjay felt that Chandrashekhar Rao was making such comments only to grab the media attention and nothing special about it. He alleged that the financial condition of the State has declined dramatically during the TRS regime and the State government was unable to pay salaries, pensions and even clear cheques issued in the name of the Chief Minister.

