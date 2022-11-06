Bandi Sanjay says BJP emerged as a force after Munugode bypoll

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:01 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

(File Photo) While accepting the people's mandate, the BJP has claimed that Munugode by-poll outcome has made the party emerge as a force in Telangana.

Addressing a press conference, BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay and Rajya Sabha member K Laxman alleged that despite misusing official machinery and distributing crores of rupees among voters, the TRS could manage to win the poll by a margin of just about 11,000 votes, which they claimed was an indication that people were not happy with TRS government.

“We are not disheartened by the poll outcome. We have done better than the 2018 assembly polls. Our candidate polled over 12,000 votes in 2018, whereas, Rajgopal Reddy managed to secure over 86,000 votes, which is 38 percent of the total votes polled,” Sanjay said.

Laxman claimed that the Munugode result had proved that the BJP was the only alternative to TRS in Telangana. “Munugode is not a big loss for us. We will do self introspection and strengthen the areas where we are lacking. We will capture power in Telangana in 2023,” he said.