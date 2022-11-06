Munugode: Even trusted mandals let down Rajgopal Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:06 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

By Anil Kumar

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy’s loss in Munugode is being attributed to the poor support he got in a few mandals in the constituency, from where he was expecting a huge majority.

Rajgopal Reddy, and the BJP, were banking on Choutuppal, Munugode and Gattupal mandals for his win, but all calculations went wrong and in fact, the TRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy got the lead in these mandals. Rajgopal Reddy himself admitted that he had kept a lot of hope on Choutuppal mandal, where there were about 30,000 votes. But the TRS snatched away the majority there too.

Though the initial days of the campaign had indicated that the BJP had an upper hand in Choutuppal, the campaign by TRS working president KT Rama Rao, who was also in-charge of the mandal, changed the entire scenario and the support shifted towards the ruling party. Even in Munugode and Gattupal mandals, the results were not on the expected lines and the TRS candidate established clear leads.

Choutuppal and Sansthan Narayanapur mandals of the constituency have approximately 90,000 voters out of the total of 2.4 lakh electors and their voters decide the fate of the candidates. The TRS did well in both the places and set the trend in its favour.