Bandi Sanjay violates poll code, TRS (BRS) lodges complaint

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:27 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) lodged a complaint against the Bharatiya Janata Party for violating the model code of conduct during the electioneering in Munugode constituency.

The TRS (BRS) sought stringent action against BJP State president Bandi Sanjay for asking voters to accept Rs.40,000 from TRS and other parties, but vote for the BJP which indicates his respect towards the democracy despite being a Lok Sabha member.

Speaking to media persons after meeting Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Satyavani on Tuesday, TRS (BRS) general secretary Soma Bharat Kumar urged the Election Commission of India to act against the remarks of Bandi Sanjay failing which it would send wrong signals to the people of the country. He appealed that the EC should uphold the dignity of the Constitution of India by taking up necessary action.

He accused the BJP State president of trying to create a communal divide among the voters, by terming themselves as the Gods and the TRS as the Rakshasas (demons). He alleged that the BJP was using all poll tactics to influence the voters including the EC allotting a free symbol (road roller) which is similar to the TRS’ car symbol. He said the party will take up a legal fight against such symbols after the bypolls.