Harish cautions Munugode voters on pump set meters, LPG price hike if BJP wins

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:10 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

T Harish Rao on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party would fix meters to agriculture pump sets and hike LPG cylinder prices further

Nalgonda: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party would fix meters to agriculture pump sets and hike LPG cylinder prices further to Rs.1500 if voted to victory in the Munugode by-poll.

Participating in a road show in Marriguda, Harish Rao said Rajgopal Reddy had openly asked at a meeting what was wrong in fixing meters to electricity connections of agricultural pump sets. If he was voted to victory, the Centre would definitely fix meters to pump sets, he said, adding that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had made it clear that he would not allow meters on agricultural pump sets in the State.

Also Read Time to decide whether farmers want electricity meters or free power: KTR

Recalling that Chandrashekhar Rao had succeeded in solving the fluoride issue, which affected the lives of thousands in Munugode, Harish Rao said the BJP and Congress governments had failed to solve the fluoride menace for 70 years. The Chief Minister had taken just three years by supplying safe drinking water every house, he said.

Stating that BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and union Minister G Kishan Reddy had no moral right to talk about Telangana, Harish Rao said Kishan Reddy had stepped back when other Telangana MLAs resigned from their posts for the cause of Telangana statehood.

The BJP’s national leaders, while visiting the State, did nothing for the state but indulged in verbal attacks on the Chief Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who promised to create two crore jobs had two lakh persons jobless by privatizing public sector units.

Stating that 16 lakh posts were vacant in Central departments, the Minister asked the youth of Munugode to question the union Minister on this.

TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav and Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy also spoke.