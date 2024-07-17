| Bangkok Hotel Deaths Traces Of Cyanide Found In Coffees Of 6 Victims

Bangkok hotel deaths: Traces of cyanide found in coffees of 6 victims

Bodies found in Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in downtown Bangkok; Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin orders investigation

By Agencies Published Date - 17 July 2024, 11:12 AM

A policeman stands guard at the entrance of the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel, where six bodies were found, in Bangkok. Photo: AFP

Bangkok: The chief of the Thai police forensic division said on Wednesday that police have found traces of cyanide in the coffees of six people found dead in a central Bangkok luxury hotel.

The bodies were found on Tuesday in Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in downtown Bangkok.

Upon checking hotel records, there were no other visitors to the room apart from the six that were found, police said.

Bangkok police chief Lt Gen Thiti Sangsawang identified the dead as two Vietnamese Americans and four Vietnamese nationals, and said there were three men and three women.

Meanwhile, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has ordered an investigation into the deaths.

