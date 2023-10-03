Bangladesh reports 13 more deaths from dengue, fatalities reach 1,030

By ANI Published Date - 09:27 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Dhaka: Bangladesh reported 13 more deaths from dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, taking the total number of fatalities from mosquito-borne disease to 1,030 this year, Bangladesh-based Dhaka Tribune reported.

During the period, 2,799 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Of the new patients, 682 people were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital.

As many as 9,198 dengue patients, including 2,940 in Dhaka, are now undergoing treatment at hospitals in Bangladesh. So far, the DGHS has recorded 211,683 dengue cases and 201,455 recoveries in 2023, according to Dhaka Tribune report.

So far, September has been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 deaths and 79,598 cases, according to data released by DGHS, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Earlier, in August, UNICEF announced that it will provide medical support worth USD 2.25 million to Bangladesh to contain the dengue outbreak. UNICEF will provide urgently needed testing kits and training of professionals, along with other critical supplies and services in the health, water, sanitation, and hygiene sectors.

In the press release, UNICEF Representative to Bangladesh said, “Once again, children in Bangladesh are at the frontlines of climate change as the dengue crisis here escalates.”

Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, director general of the Directorate General of Health Services said in a press release, “The government of Bangladesh is undertaking a timely and effective response to the ongoing dengue situation in the country. The need of the hour is for the communities to ensure that mosquitoes do not breed in their houses and take all precautionary measures to ward away mosquitoes.”

“We are providing testing kits, medical supplies, mosquito nets, and we are also working with the city corporation and relevant bodies to eliminate vector breeding sites,” he added.

In addition, UNICEF is supporting the government in engaging communities and raising awareness about dengue prevention and taking necessary preventive measures, according to the UNICEF press release.

UNICEF has mobilised community leaders to influence people with actionable information to reduce the spread of dengue. It is also working with its partners to support the Bangladesh government with critical medical supplies, including kits with 13,400 tests, building capacities of staff, providing technical advice, and implementing actions like campaigns to clean up breeding sites in select areas.