Bank Holidays in December ’23: Banks to be closed for 8 days in Telangana

According to the list of holidays, banks across Telangana will be closed for 8 days, which will include Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:12 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Hyderabad: The Reserve Bank of India has (RBI) has officially issued the list of Bank Holidays for December 2023. According to the list of holidays, banks across Telangana will be closed for 8 days, which will include Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays.

Here is the complete list of Bank Holidays in Telangana for December :

December 3: Sunday

December 9: Second Saturday

December 10: Sunday

December 17: Sunday

December 23: Fourth Saturday

December 24: Sunday

December 25: Christmas

December 31: Sunday

List of Bank Holidays for all regions is as follows:

December 1: State Inauguration Day (Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland)

December 3: Sunday (All States)

December 4: St. Francis Xavier Festival (Goa)

December 9: Second Saturday (All States)

December 10: Sunday (All States)

December 12: Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma (Meghalaya)

December 13: Lasoong/Namsoong (Sikkim)

December 14: Lasoong/Namsoong (Sikkim)

December 17: Sunday (All States)

December 18: Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham (Meghalaya)

December 19: Goa Liberation Day (Goa)

December 23: Fourth Saturday (All States)

December 24: Sunday (All States)

December 25: Christmas (All States)

December 26: Christmas (Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya)

December 27: Christmas (Nagaland)

December 30: U Kiang Nangbah (Meghalaya)

December 31: Sunday (All States)