Bank manager ends life over health issues in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:44 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A manager of a cooperative bank died by suicide at his house in Chaitanyapuri in the city, reportedly due to health issues on Saturday night.

GP Praveen (31) lived along with his family at Chaitanyapuri. On Saturday night, he reportedly was upset when he returned home from work. Later, in the night, Praveen was found hanging to the ceiling fan in the house, said Chaitanyapuri police.

In a suicide note purportedly written by him and found in the house, the man apologised to his wife and family for ending his life. He said that he did not owe anyone money and ending his life as he was facing health issues.

The police seized the mobile phone of the man and will analyze the call details record to verify the reasons behind his death.

