Bank Of Baroda enters MoU with Indian Navy, Coast Guard

BoB renewed its existing MoU with Indian Army to offer specially customised banking services through ‘Baroda Military Salary Package’

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Hyderabad: Bank Of Baroda (BOB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard and also has renewed its existing MoU with Indian Army to offer specially customised banking services through ‘Baroda Military Salary Package’, according to a press release.

The BOB has also entered into the same arrangement with Indian Air Force (IAF), thus covering all the four armed forces under Ministry of Defence. A similar package has been introduced by BOB for Central Armed Police Forces also.

Under ‘Baroda Military Salary Package’, the bank offers attractive benefits including free personal accidental insurance cover, permanent total disability and partial disability cover, etc. Other services include ATM transactions in all bank ATMs, waivers on various service charges in retail loans, free remittance facility through RTGS/NEFT, free Demand Draft etc.

“We are pleased to associate with armed forces. With this initiative, it is our endeavour to offer an enhanced banking experiencing for serving and retired army personnel. The in-built features and facilities offered under the package make it best-in-class salary and pension packages available in the country,” said Executive Director, BOB, Vikramaditya Singh Khichi.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .