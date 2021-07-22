Bank of Baroda felicitates Covid warriors

The bank also felicitated Mayur Shelke, a pointsman with Indian Railways in Mumbai, for risking his life to save a child on a railway track near Mumbai

Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda celebrated its 114th Foundation Day on Tuesday by felicitating Covid warriors across the country. Each of its 18 zones identified employees who served the society during the pandemic, and recognised their efforts and dedication.

The bank also felicitated Mayur Shelke, a pointsman with Indian Railways in Mumbai, for risking his life to save a child on a railway track near Mumbai. The child had fallen on the tracks in front of an oncoming train at Vangani railway station.

The bank also announced that the soon-to-be-launched ‘bob World’ which would be the digital digital face of the bank and a modern mobile application, regrouping its various products and services under one common digital umbrella brand.

Sanjiv Chadha, Managing Director and CEO said, “Our employees showed exceptional courage and served our customers during the pandemic. We acknowledge the services and sacrifices made by our staff in these trying times.”

