Bank of Baroda launches bob BRO Savings Account for students

The bob BRO Savings account provides students access to a banking programme that is customised to meet their specific needs and is easy and straightforward to operate, with no minimum balance requirement, a lifetime complimentary debit card and a number of other benefits

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

The bob BRO Savings account provides students access to a banking programme that is customised to meet their specific needs and is easy and straightforward to operate, with no minimum balance requirement, a lifetime complimentary debit card and a number of other benefits

Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda (Bank) has launched the bob BRO Savings Account – a Zero Balance Savings Account especially designed for students aged 16 to 25 years.

The bob BRO Savings account provides students access to a banking programme that is customised to meet their specific needs and is easy and straightforward to operate, with no minimum balance requirement, a lifetime complimentary debit card and a number of other benefits, a press release said.

The account comes with a bundle of offers for students including no minimum balance, up to 15 basis points interest rate concession on education loans, complete waiver of processing fee on education loans and a lifetime free RuPay Platinum Debit Card with exclusive offers on top brands in categories such as electronics, consumer durables, travel, food and entertainment.