Bank of Baroda conducts 345 ‘Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Saath’ drives for Swachhata Hi Seva campaign

On the occasion, the bank undertook a cleanliness drive in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, led by Debadatta Chand, MD, and CEO, along with Ajay K. Khurana, ED, and a large number of employees and the general public.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda held a series of ‘Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Saath’ as a part of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign at 345 different centres across the country, a press release said.

In addition, the bank also organised several cleanliness and sanitation activities across 345 centres in 69 lead districts spanning urban and rural India to enhance the cleanliness of their neighborhoods in alignment with the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign.

Bank of Baroda Hyderabad Zonal Head and GM, Ritesh Kumar along with other staff members from Hyderabad offices and branches, visited the Government Institute of Leather Technology, Raidurg and executed the cleanliness and tree plantation activities.