Maha Lakshmi free bus travel: Over 3 crore ‘zero tickets’ availed in 11 days

On an average, 30 lakh of the 51 lakh passengers using buses every day, were found to be women translating to 62 per cent

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:34 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Since the launch of the Maha Lakshmi free bus travel scheme 11 days ago, more than 3 crore ‘zero tickets’ were availed by women passengers. On an average, 30 lakh of the 51 lakh passengers using buses every day, were found to be women translating to 62 per cent.

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) authorities said after implementation of issue of ‘Zero fare tickets’, the occupancy rate has increased from 69 per cent to 88 per cent.

The women ridership too has increased on Monday and with ridership likely to rise further in view of Christmas, Sankranti and summer, the corporation has geared up for inducting 1,050 new diesel buses including AC, Palle Velugu and Express.

RTC officials said unlike in some States, which faced certain challenges in implementing free ridership for women scheme, TSRTC with its well-maintained fleet, network and dedicated and motivated team of officers are successfully in pulling it off.

“The bus conductors informed that some women passengers were carrying photocopies of the government issued identity cards where the photo is not clear or distorted. We request women passengers to carry original documents establishing that they are domicile of Telangana,” TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar said.

Keeping in view of peak hour passenger traffic, RTC officials have geared up to augment trips or reschedule the existing services based on the travel pattern and also the last departures to address the issues of footboard travel or roof top travelling.

Depots achieved more than 100 per cent

*On Dec 16: 17 depots

*On Dec 17: 2 regions and 20 depots

*On Dec 18: 6 regions and 45 depots

* 1,050 electric buses (550 in rural areas and 500 on intra city routes) being introduced by March, 2024.