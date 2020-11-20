Bankers told to achieve credit targets in Asifabad

Collector Rahul Raj stated that the banks disbursed loans of Rs 1,125 crore as against annual credit plan pegged at Rs 1,652 crore, showing 68 percent of achievement

Kumram Bheem-Asifabad: Collector Rahul Raj instructed bankers to reach the annual credit target set for this financial year and help the district in seeing growth. He convened a review meeting with authorities of various banks here on Friday.

Rahul Raj stated that the banks disbursed loans of Rs 1,125 crore as against annual credit plan pegged at Rs 1,652 crore, showing 68 percent of achievement. He asked the officials of State Bank of India to reach their target in crop loans. He told other banks to achieve targets with regard to term loans and to ensure implementation of various schemes of the government.

The IAS officer asked the bankers to make sure that all the borrowers renew their loans. He told the officials of the District Rural Development Organisation to take steps for increasing borrowing capacity of self-help groups. He directed them to extend support to bankers in recovering loans. He instructed the bankers to grant loans to eligible applicants under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme.

Additional Collector P Rambabu, Lead Bank Manager Chenchu Ramaiah, Telangana Grameena Bank Regional Manager C Ramana Murthy, DRDA Project Director Venkata Shailesh and several managers of banks were present.

