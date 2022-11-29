Basar temple earns Rs 89.57 lakh in 70 days

The temple earned Rs 89,57,682 in cash, 155 grams of mixed golden ornaments, 6.200 grams of silver and 45 foreign currency notes by way of offerings by devotees.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:54 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Nirmal: The ancient Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam registered an income of Rs 89.57 lakh in a period of 70 days. The counting of hundis was conducted on the premises of the shrine on Tuesday.

Executive officer Vijayaramana Rao said the temple earned Rs 89,57,682 in cash, 155 grams of mixed golden ornaments, 6.200 grams of silver and 45 foreign currency notes by way of offerings by devotees. Endowments department inspector Rangu Ravi Kishan Goud, staffers of the shrine and volunteers of Sri Raja Rajeshwara Samithi-Kamareddy district took part in the counting.

The SGSD, which has Goddess Saraswathi as the main deity, is visited by parents for performing Aksharabhayasam, a customary ritual for initiating children into education and world of alphabets.