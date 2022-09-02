Basketball Championship: Hyderabad to face Medchal Malkajgiri in final

Hyderabad: Medchal Malkajgiri and Hyderabad set up a title clash after registering comfortable victories over Ranga Reddy and Mahabubnagar respectively in the 8th Telangana State Inter-District Basketball Championship for Women at YMCA Secunderabad on Friday.

In the first semifinal, Harshitha and Sudeshna combined well to score a massive 24 points for Hyderabad. Sudeshna scored 15 points and with tight defense Hyderabad restricted Ranga Reddy to just 9 points. In the second quarter, Hyderabad continued their run through Nidhi and Abigail scoring 26 points and were leading comfortably 50 – 19 at half time. After the change of ends, Hyderabad maintained the same rhythm and won the match 64 – 35. Varsha played well for Ranga Reddy scoring 12 points.

In the second semifinal, Medchal Malkajgiri got the better of Mahbubnagar after leading 33–19 at half-time. Angel and Snehapriya, using their experience played well in the 1st half for Medchal Malkajgiri, scored 17 points between them to take a 33–19 lead at half-time. Jyothi, Bhuvaneshwari and Siri played well for Mahbubnagar, with Bhuvaneshwari scoring through drive in as well as long range shooting. But Medchal Malkajgiri regrouped and scored through Snehapriya and Laasya to increase the lead. After the change of ends, Mahabubnagar tried to stage a comeback but went down fighting.

Results:

Semifinals: Hyderabad 64 (Sudeshna–24; Nidhi–11; Harshitha–9) bt Ranga Reddy 35 (Varsha–12; Rachana–7) Half Time: 50 – 19;

Medchal Malkajgiri 70 (Laasya–18; Snehapriya–19; Angel–10) bt Mahbubnagar 42 (Bhunushwari-21; Siri–10) Half Time: 33 – 19.