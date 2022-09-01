CWG gold medallist Sreeja, coach Somnath felicitated in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:49 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad paddler Akula Sreeja, who scripted history by winning India’s first-ever mixed doubles gold with veteran Sharath Kamal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, has been felicitated by CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, in the city on Friday. Sreeja’s coach Somnath Ghosh, who was instrumental in her rise, was also felicitated at an event.

Speaking on the occasion, Somnath Ghosh said, “It is heartening to see CtrlS Chairman Sridhar Pinnapureddy believing in the spirit and talent of Indian table tennis players. The support has certainly enabled Sreeja Akula and many others from grassroots level to achieve greater heights. While we see companies usually sponsoring players after they become popular, CtrlS has been with us all through the journey.”

“With continued encouragement and support, we can even aim for participation in Asian and Olympic games,” Ghosh added. Sreeja shared her inspiring journey to the top and said that her aim is to clinch a medal at Olympics.

Echoing the duo’s sentiments, Amarnath Reddy, Chief Relations Officer, Government of Telangana, said, “We are glad to see the kind of unconditional support extended by corporates such as CtrlS to the sport of Table Tennis. Our biggest sponsor is CtrlS/Cloud4C. With this kind of ecosystem, the State in particular, and India as a nation has a bright future in every form of sports. I am sure that we will achieve more strides in the days to come.”

Another international player from the Academy, SFR Snehit, missed the occasion since he is in Belgium to play an international tournament. The Academy’s Physiotherapist Hirak Bagchi, assistant coach Ranjit Barik and budding Table Tennis players were also felicitated.