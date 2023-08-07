Basketball: Hyderabad Public School emerge victorious at CISCE regionals

Hyderabad Public School’s under-14 girls basketball team crowned champions at the CISCE regionals for Telangana and Andhra
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Public School’s under-14 girls basketball team crowned champions at the CISCE regionals for Telangana and Andhra held at St Joseph’s Public School Habsiguda on Sunday.
In the final, HPS secured a narrow 24-20 victory over The Future Kids School, Hyderabad. Lakshaya Pericherla was declared the player of the tournament. Srinivas Reddy, director PED, Skanda Bali, principal and coach Olesya congratulated the team.