Basketball: Hyderabad Public School emerge victorious at CISCE regionals

Monday, Aug 7, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 10:42 PM, Mon - 7 August 23
HPS girls U-14 basketball champions

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Public School’s under-14 girls basketball team crowned champions at the CISCE regionals for Telangana and Andhra held at St Joseph’s Public School Habsiguda on Sunday.

In the final, HPS secured a narrow 24-20 victory over The Future Kids School, Hyderabad. Lakshaya Pericherla was declared the player of the tournament. Srinivas Reddy, director PED, Skanda Bali, principal and coach Olesya congratulated the team.

