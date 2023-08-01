Chirec International, Future Kids clinch Basketball titles

Chirec International School and Future Kids School emerged champions in the boys and girls divisions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Boys Winners Chirec International School

Hyderabad: Chirec International School and Future Kids School emerged champions in the boys and girls divisions of the Bro Jagan Mohan Reddy and Bro Ravi Kumar Reddy VII Memorial Interschool Basketball Tournament on Tuesday.

Anirudh’s vital 30 points helped Chirec International beat Oakridge Kajaguda 54-42. In the girls final, Future Kids School downed DPS Kajaguda 30-26 in a close encounter.

Following the match, Hrishikish of Chirec International School and Dakshita of DPS Kajaguda were awarded the best players of the tournament players.



Results: Boys: Final: Chirec International School 54 (Anirudh 30, Hrishikish 17) bt Oakridge Kajaguda 42 (Veer 24, Rachit 13);

Third-place playoff: Boys: DPS Kajaguda 40 (Tejesh 17) bt FKS 34 (Shreetej 15, Rithvik 12);

Semifinals: Oakridge Kajaguda 38 (Veers 30) bt FKS 27 (Sreetej 10); Chirec 47 (Anirud 14, Hrishikesh 13) bt DPS Kajaguda 16 (Ethan 10);

Girls: Final: Future Kids School 30 (Medha 12, Ridima 11) bt DPS Kajaguda 26 (Dakshita 13);

Third-place playoff: Chirec 19 (Kritikha 16) bt St Joseph’s King Koti;

Semifinals: DPS Kajaguda 36 (Tanushree 18) bt St Joseph King Koti 13; FKS 23 (Vidya 11) bt Chirec 9;

Best Players of the tournament: Boys: Hrishikish (Chirec International School), Girls: Dakshita (DPS Kajaguda).