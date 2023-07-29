Sancta Maria clinch Keystone Basketball League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Top three finishers with their medals and trophies at the Keystone Basketball League on Saturday

Hyderabad: Saharsh shone with 35 points as Sancta Maria International beat Chirec International 84-64 to emerge champions in the Under Grade 10 Boys division of the Keystone Basketball League for Schools on Saturday.

For the winners, Suryansh, Reyan and Anushul scored 35, 15 and 12 points respectively. In the Under Grade 10 Girls final, The Future Kids School beat Chirec International 27-9 in a low scoring final to win the trophy.

Oakridge International cruised past Sreenidhi International 63-37 in the Grade 11 & 12 boys final.



Results: All finals: Under Grade 10 Boys: Sancta Maria International 84 (Saharsh 35, Suryansh 21, Reyan 15, Anushul 12) bt Chirec International 64 (Anirudh 27, Adhiyesh 17, Shrithan 10);

Under Grade 10 Girls: The Future Kids School (A) 27 bt Chirec International 9;

Grade 11&12 Boys:Oakridge International 63 (Aditya 21, Rishith 11, Akhil 11, Dev 10) bt Sreenidhi International 37 (Arnav 11, Rushil 11).