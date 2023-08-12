Bavla-Bagodara highway accident: Fatality count climbs to 12

The fatal accident took place after a Tata Ace SCV, commonly known as Chota Hathi, was returning from Chotila temple, rammed into the backside of the immobilised truck.

By IANS Published Date - 05:07 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Ahmedabad: The toll in Bavla-Bagodara highway accident in Ahmedabad has risen to 12 after two more injured people succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital.

Among the victims were five women, three children, and two adults while over seven people had also sustained injuries in the horrifying incident.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed condolences over the tragic loss of lives and announced compensation for the affected families. The compensation includes Rs 2 lakh for the families of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has also conveyed his grief over the tragic incident, assuring that all necessary measures would be taken to support the victims and their families.

Local authorities were quick to respond, with emergency services rushing to the site of the accident to provide immediate assistance. The injured were transported to Civil Hospital, where medical teams are working tirelessly to ensure their recovery.

The highway remained closed for several hours as investigators examined the scene to determine the cause of the accident. Preliminary reports suggest that the stationary truck was not adequately marked, leading to the collision.