BC Commission issues notice to CS Somesh Kumar

Hyderabad: National Commission for Backward Classes Member Achary Talloju issued a show-cause notice to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar stating that the commission was empowered to take the “man-handling” case of BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar suo moto and inquire into the facts of the case.

“In this connection, the commission issues a show-cause notice as to why a case should not be registered against the officers and police personnel involved in such malevolence act and to further investigate to safeguard the rights of OBCs,” the member said. The Chief Secretary was asked to reply on or before November 5, 2020, along with all supporting documents and a report about the incident that took place in Siddipet.

In a letter to the Election Commission of India, State BJP general secretary G Premender Reddy alleged that there was a gross violation of postal ballot facility for senior citizens in the Dubbak by-election. He also wrote that Anganwadi workers who were supposed to hand over postal ballot forms from the voters were threatening senior citizens that if they didn’t vote for the TRS candidate, they would not receive their pension. The BJP demanded that Anganwadi workers be removed from the ballot distribution duty.

Meanwhile, the State BJP also submitted a memorandum to Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan seeking her intervention and urged her to direct the Chief Secretary to act on the misuse of State machinery in Dubbak. The BJP wanted the Governor to instruct the DGP to transfer all police officers, including the Commissioner of Police, involved in Siddipet.

