BC Welfare residential educational institutions entrance results on June 15

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:05 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Hyderabad: The results and admission list for the entrance examination conducted on Sunday for admissions into degree and intermediate courses offered by BC Welfare residential educational institutions are likely to be announced on June 15.

A total of 88 per cent candidates appeared for the entrance examination, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society Secretary Mallaiah Battu said.

While 45,735 students applied for admissions to intermediate courses in BC Welfare Residential Junior Colleges, 40,575 took the examination. Similarly, 6,170 girls registered for degree admissions in BC Welfare Degree College for Women of whom 5,144 have appeared.

