More BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions to come up in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:24 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

Hyderabad: In a major boost for education of backward class students, the State government has decided to establish more new residential educational institutions that will enable more students pursue quality free education in the residential system. In addition to the existing institutions, 15 new residential degree colleges and 33 residential schools are coming up under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society this academic year.

Of the 15 residential degree colleges, 10 will be for women and five are for men, with all of these planned in district headquarters. These colleges will aid 3,600 more students to pursue under-graduation. The new schools in each of the 33 districts will admit 7,920 more students.

Presently, 1,52,440 students are pursuing academics in 282 BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions, including one degree college for women.

Apart from setting up new residential educational institutions, the State government is upgrading four BC Welfare residential schools into junior colleges, while measures are being taken to upgrade another 115 schools into junior colleges next year. This will aid 15,600 more students to pursue intermediate education in BC Welfare residential junior colleges.

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Wednesday convened a meeting with BC Welfare department officials and directed them to prepare necessary proposals to be submitted to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on setting up the new institutions.

The Minister directed officials to introduce UG courses that were industry oriented and asked them to seek help from the TSCHE designing and developing curriculum.

Out of six courses to be offered in degree colleges, the Minister instructed officials to introduce new courses including machine learning, artificial intelligence, data science, cloud technology, SAP, nutrition and food technology, fashion technology and textile technology among others.

Soon after completion of different courses, the department should conduct campus placement drives and ensure students get placed in companies with good pay packages, he told officials.

In view of the State government deciding to fill up a large number of vacancies in various departments, the Minister instructed officials to come up with an action plan for setting up 21 more BC Study Circles across the State. The officials were asked to make a plan for providing training for government jobs along with skills required for candidates in the private sector.