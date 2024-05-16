Woman, nephew electrocuted in Medak District

In a bid to rescue the woman Neerudi Manemma (45), her nephew Bhanu Prasad (19) also died. Manemma's daughter Srilatha also sustained serious injuries in the incident.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 May 2024, 01:30 PM

Medak: Two persons were electrocuted at Usirikapally at Shivvampet mandal on Thursday. A woman came in touch with electric wires at Usirikapally while drying her cloths. In a bid to rescue the woman Neerudi Manemma (45), her nephew Bhanu Prasad (19) also died. Manemma’s daughter Srilatha also sustained serious injuries in the incident.

A case has been registered.