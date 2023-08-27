Cricket fans eagerly await ICC Men’s World Cup: Opening & key matches

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:34 PM, Sun - 27 August 23

Hyderabad: With ICC Men’s World Cup around the corner, the atmosphere in Indian is buzzing with excitement as the tickets for the mega event have been made available.

There is great anticipation among fans as the tournament is set to kick off on October 5

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to organise the World Cup in a grand manner, as the cricketing extravaganza is returning to India after 12-year gap.

According to reports, the governing body of cricket in India may host the world Cup opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, but an official announcement from the BCCI is still pending

The opening and the final matches of the world cup event are scheduled to take place at the same stadium. Also, India and Pakistan will lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14.

The opening ceremony is expected to be a spectacular affair , featuring performances by celebrities.

BCCI top executives, members of the global cricketing governing body, and officials will also grace the inaugural event.

Likewise, captains of all 10 teams will take part in this event named ‘Captains Day’, officially marking the commencement of the ICC World Cup.