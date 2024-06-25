BCI bars these law colleges from taking admissions, two colleges in Andhra Pradesh

Among seven that law colleges that have been barred from taking admissions, two colleges are in Andhra Pradesh.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 June 2024, 02:12 PM

Hyderabad: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has recently notified a list of law colleges that have been prohibited from taking admissions to law degree courses for the academic year 2024-25 and subsequent years until further notice. Among seven that law colleges that have been barred from taking admissions, two colleges are in Andhra Pradesh. However, no law college from the State figured in the list issued by BCI secretary Srimanto Sen. Here is the list:

– HS Law College, Agra Road, Uttar Pradesh

– Master Somnath Law College, Agra Road, Uttar Pradesh

– Shri Krishna College of Law, Baghpat-Meerut Road, Uttar Pradesh

– Sri Eshwar Reddy College of Law, Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh

– Sri Shirdi Sai Vidya Parishad, Sri Shirdi Sai Law College, Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh

– SS College of Law, Aligarh district, Uttar Pradesh

– Teju Singh Memorial Law College, Uttar Pradesh