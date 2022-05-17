| Be Ready To Conduct Elections For Vacant Seats In Karimnagar Officials Told

Be ready to conduct elections for vacant seats in Karimnagar: Officials told

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:47 PM, Tue - 17 May 22

State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathy conducting meeting with district officials in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Karimnagar: State Election Commissioner, C Parthasarathy instructed district officials to be ready to conduct elections for the various vacant seats in the district.

Informing that the notification to conduct polls for the vacant seats is likely to be announced in the month of June after getting approval from the state government, he directed officials to be ready to conduct polls in a perfect manner.

Election commissioner conducted a meeting with the District Collector RV Karnan, Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, District Panchayat Officer Veerabuchaiah and Zilla Parishad CEO Priyanka to discuss election arrangements here on Tuesday.

Interacting with officials, Parthasarathy enquired about vacant seats in the district. Officials informed that sarpanch-2, deputy sarpanch-4, ward members-31, MPTC-4, deputy MPP-1, and municipal councillor posts were vacant. Officials also informed the election commissioner that besides preparing a voters list without mistakes, polling station wise draft list was also published.

Speaking on the occasion, Parthasarathy instructed officials to publish the final list of polling stations on May 24 by solving objections if any in the arrangement of polling stations. He also instructed officials to make all necessary arrangements to conduct polling in a perfect manner.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .