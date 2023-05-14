Bear spotted in residential colony in Suryapet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:00 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Suryapet: Panic struck a residential colony in Suryapet after a bear was spotted running around.

The bear was spotted in Srinivasa Colony on Sunday morning. The residents first saw in a building that was under construction behind the D-Mart mall in the colony in the town. Later, it sauntered onto the premises of a house owned by Thandu Srinivas and hid in the bathroom.

After getting information from the locals, the officials of the police and forest department rushed to the spot. When reports last came in, they were making efforts to capture the bear and shift it a safer place.