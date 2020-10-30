Beauty benefits of gooseberries

Rich in vitamin C, it also helps in adding sheen to your skin and hair in multiple ways

Ayurvedic gem amla is not only a superfood rich in vitamin C but also has amazing beauty benefits. It can help tighten your skin, lighten complexion, treat acne, make your hair shiny and dandruff-free, and delay the effects of premature ageing such as fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots. Amla can be used in home remedies too.

Check greying

Add the juice of one raw amla to a glass of water and have it daily to check premature greying. You can apply amla juice to your hair and leave it dry for 30 minutes for mane shine. Soak a handful of dry amla in about 2 to 3 cups water overnight. Next morning, strain the water, but don’t throw it away. Grind the amla. To the henna powder, add the ground amla, 4 teaspoons each of lemon juice and coffee, 2 raw eggs, 2 teaspoons oil and enough amla water, so that the henna mixes into a thick paste. Keep the paste aside for two to three hours and then apply it on the hair. Leave it on for at least two hours and wash off with plain water.

Treat hair issues

Amla juice repairs broken strands of hair and gives it an extra layer of shine. It acts as a great conditioner for your hair and gives a smooth and shiny finish. To control hair fall, boil dried amla in water, mash it and apply the paste on the scalp and hair. Let it dry naturally and wash it off with water. This can be done once a week.

For face

Apply amla juice on your face and outer skin with cotton pad and wash off after 15 minutes with fresh water. Close your eyes while doing so. Apply amla paste on your face and wash it off after 30 minutes. It will help to treat acne and breakouts. If you have sensitive skin, dilute the juice with water and then apply. Be consistent with this treatment for better results.

You can mix amla powder, honey and yoghurt to make a quick face mask. Leave it for 20 minutes and then rinse it off with cold water. For oily skin, you can mix two portions of amla powder with some rose water and apply the pack on your face. Leave it till it dries, and wash it off.

Take a spoonful of amla powder and mix it with hot water. Use this paste to scrub your face, rinse it off after 15 minutes.

Make at home

To make homemade shampoo, take one handful of dry herbs of reetha, amla, and shikakai and add them to a litre of water and allow to soak overnight. The next day, simmer it on a low flame, till the water reduces to half the quantity. Let the mixture cool and then strain it with a clean cloth. Use the liquid for washing the hair. The decoction can be kept in the refrigerator for 3 or 4 days.

To make amla hair oil, take a handful of dry amla. Grind coarsely and add it to 100 ml pure coconut oil. Keep it in an airtight glass bottle and keep the bottle in the sun daily for about 15 days. Then strain the oil and store. The oil can be used to apply on the hair.

