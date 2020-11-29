Become an all-rounder at CSU

California State University Chico also boasts of many notable alumnis

By | Prof. KP Singh | Published: 11:25 pm 6:23 pm

Located 90 miles from Sacramento, California State University Chico was founded in 1887, making it the second oldest CSU campus in the State and with an excellent reputation. The university offers 340 undergraduate majors and minors, graduate degrees, and professional certifications.

The most popular majors at CSU – Chico include Business Management, Marketing and Related Support Services, Social Sciences, Health Professions and Related Programmes, Parks Recreation, Leisure and Fitness Studies and Psychology. As of the fall 2020 semester, the university had a total enrollment of 16,630 students.

Chico State is home to 10 colleges: College of Agriculture, College of Behavioral & Social Sciences, College of Business, College of Communication & Education, College of Engineering, Computer Science, & Construction Management, College of Humanities and Fine Arts, College of Natural Sciences, School of Communication, School of Education, School of Nursing and School of Social Work.

Chico manages the 3,950-acre Big Chico Creek ecological reserve and the 300-acre Butte Creek ecological reserve. The campus has more than 200 clubs and student organisations, as well as 26 fraternities and sororities.

All students are members of the Associated Students of CSU, a multimillion-dollar corporation managed by students. The university reflects high-impact teaching methods of faculty and staff, helping students apply their learning in real-world settings, including field work, internships, student research and good laboratories.

California State University—Chico’s ranking in the 2021 edition of Best Colleges is Regional Universities West, #26. On Forbes lists, CSU-chico is ranked #335 in Top Colleges 2019, #113 in Public Colleges, #68 in the West, #73 America’s Best Value Colleges 2019.

According to the U.S. News & World Report 2021 college rankings, Chico State is ranked tied for 9th among 66 western regional public universities, tied at 16th for “Best Colleges for Veterans”, tied at 22nd for “Best Undergraduate Teaching”, tied at 41st for “Social Mobility”, and tied for 26th overall among 127 regional universities in the western United States.

Outside the classroom, Chico State students can get involved in more than 200 campus clubs, join Greek life, and write for The Orion newspaper. Student athletes can play at the intramural, club, and intercollegiate levels.

The Chico State Wildcats varsity teams are members of the NCAA Division II California Collegiate Athletic Association and compete in about a dozen sports. CSU Chico also provides several academic and non-academic facilities and services to students including a library, housing, sports facilities, financial aids and/or scholarships, study abroad and exchange programmes, online courses and distance learning opportunities, as well as administrative services.

In the US, News and World Report’s annual “America’s Best Colleges”, CSU, Chico ranks in the top 10 of the top public regional universities in the western United States (1998-2020). CSU, Chico maintains high academic standards and has one of the highest graduation rates in the California State University system.

Its academic excellence is demonstrated by its top accreditations, including AACSB and ABET, rankings (top 7% best value in US – Money Magazine and 3rd best value college of engineering in the US – bestvalueschools.com), and the many programmes with 100 per cent job success, such as Business Information Systems, Concrete Industry Management, Sustainable Manufacturing, and Accounting, among others.

Notable alumni include Cisco Systems co-founder Sandy Lerner; musician Mat Kearney; Doug Chapman – Actor; Clay Dalrymple – Former Major League Baseball Player; Amanda Detmer Actress; Clair Engle – United States Senator; Brandon Harkins – Professional Golfer.

— Prof. KP Singh,

Founder & CEO, IMFS

Mail Id: [email protected]

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .