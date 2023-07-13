Bee attack: Coal miners, SCCL officials injured in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:50 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Mancherial: Five coal miners and six officials of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) were injured when a swarm of bees attacked them in Shantikhani underground mine in Bellampalli on Thursday. The condition of two of them was stated to be critical.

The miners and officials of the coal major were stung by the bees belonging to a hive formed on the way to the underground. They were initially rushed to an area hospital of SCCL in Bellampalli and then to a hospital in Mancherial for better treatment.

A manager, safety officer, agent, two engineers, fitter and electrician of the mine were reportedly among the victims. The miners were helping a team of officials who were inspecting a shaft used for getting into the mine from the surface at the time of the incident.

Leaders of the Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TGBKS) and local MLA Durgam Chinnaiah visited the area hospital.