Extreme heat grips Telangana, red warning issued for multiple districts

In Hyderabad, the weather department predicts a rise in mercury to 41 degrees Celsius, indicating a prolonged period of intense heat.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 April 2024, 09:06 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has issued a red warning for several parts of the state, anticipating scorching temperatures that are expected to range over 47 degree Celsius in the next 48-hours between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Areas including Jagtial, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, and Nagarkurnool are expected to experience extreme heat, with temperatures soaring up to 47 degrees Celsius.

In Hyderabad, the weather department predicts a rise in mercury to 41 degrees Celsius, indicating a prolonged period of intense heat.

On Tuesday, several areas witnessed high temperatures, with Matur in Nalgonda recording a scorching 45.5 degrees Celsius.

Other areas that experienced extreme heat include Mangapet in Mulugu at 45.1 degrees Celsius, Timmapur in Nalgonda at 45.1 degrees Celsius, and Madugulapally in Nalgonda at 45 degrees Celsius.

Within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, various locations registered high maximum temperatures.

Shaikpet recorded the highest at 43 degrees Celsius, followed by KPHB, Rajendranagar, and Attapur, all at 43 degrees Celsius.