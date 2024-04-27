Commercial establishments throw fire safety to the wind in Mancherial

Commercial establishments are supposed to adhere to certain rules to tackle fire mishaps and prevent human loss.

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 27 April 2024, 09:52 PM

Mancherial: Commercial establishments in the district headquarters are allegedly throwing fire safety norms to the wind, risking lives of customers.

According to officials, establishments such as private hospitals, hotels, commercial complexes and high rise buildings are taking provisional no-objection certificates (NoC) at the time of beginning construction of an establishment. But not all of them were showing the same interest to get the occupancy NoC after completion of the construction, apparently fearing their applications would be rejected for failing to comply with the fire safety norms.

According to information available with officials of Mancherial municipality, permissions are given to 300 to 400 new constructions including at least 20 commercial establishments every year. Commercial establishments are supposed to adhere to certain rules to tackle fire mishaps and prevent human loss.

“A major portion of commercial establishments are not willing to take occupancy NOC after completing the construction for reasons unknown. The establishments should be equipped with set back as per norms of Telangana Municipal Act-2019, staircases, firefighting equipment and some additional features in order to get the NOC,” District Forest Officer Ajay Kumar told ‘Telangana Today.’

The establishments can easily receive the occupancy NoC by applying online within two weeks of time by furnishing relevant documents. But, they are not coming forward to obtain the certificate. Authorities of the fire department are sending notices to the establishments who fail to meet fire safety norms at regular intervals, but in vain. They, however, create awareness among the public by conducting various programmes in a year ahead of summer.

According to fire safety norms, hospitals, shopping malls, hotels and high rise buildings should be equipped with fire detection, alarm and extinguishing systems. They should provide a stand-by emergency power supply to cater to fire water pumps, fire lifts and other emergency systems for firefighting. They must train all employees in fire prevention, fire fighting and emergency response. They should conduct periodic emergency drills.

All electrical equipment should be in compliance with relevant Indian standards. Air conditioning should be linked with a fire detection system. Transformers, air-conditioning and boilers should be in separate fire resisting rooms. All vertical shafts or ducts for drainage pipes, plumbing, wiring and cabling etc, should be sealed at each floor.