Unaccounted cash Rs 2.96 lakh seized in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 April 2024, 09:05 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: In two separate incidents, unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs.2.96 lakh was seized at an inter-district check post at Repallewada village in Thandur mandal on Saturday.

Thandur Sub-Inspector K Jagadish said Rs 1,17,500 was seized from Shankar, while Rs 1,79,00 without any receipts was seized from Mahesh as they failed to show relevant documents during a vehicle check held at the check-post. Both Shankar and Mahesh were from Maharashtra.

The cash was handed over to a static surveillance team for further action.