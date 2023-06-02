Beer sales high in Telangana in May

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:32 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Beer sales in Telangana recorded a highest sale of 7.44 crore bottles in May, surpassing the record of sale of 7.2 crore bottles in May 2019. A rough estimate indicates that almost 24 lakh beer bottles were sold everyday during May.

Officials say that 30 lakh cartons of beer are sold in the State and during the summer the number goes up a bit high, but this May last was different. Rangareddy, Karimnagar and Nalgonda districts were top among the districts in beer sales and Hyderabad alone accounted for about 40 per cent of total beer consumption in the State.

There are seven breweries in the state with an installed capacity of beer production of 67 lakh cases per month. Another interesting fact is that beer sale has been increasing year after year, in the last decade, barring the two years of covid-19.