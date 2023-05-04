All about Tesla’s overpriced beer

Tesla keeps launching products now and then that has nothing to do with its core business. It has launched a perfume, tesla shorts, and now beer!

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 01:59 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Elon Musk always finds a way to remain in the spotlight of media, this time it is for brewing beer. This beer is a limited edition product known as Tesla GigaBier.

Tesla keeps launching products now and then that has nothing to do with its core business. It has launched a perfume, tesla shorts, and now beer!

The beer is designed to emulate the form of a Cyber truck while honoring the 500-year tradition of German Reinheitsgebot beer-making.

This pilsner-style beer has been brewed in Berlin with its exclusive strain of Cyberhops and notes of citrus, bergamot, and sweet fruit.

The main ingredients in the GigaBier are water, malted barley, Cyberhops, and yeast, according to the website.

Each of their bottles features a seamless gloss black sleeve with a glow-in-the-dark Giga watermark, Prost!

These beers come at a premium price of nearly Rs 8000 for a pack of three, 330ml each.

When introducing GigaBier on Twitter, the company made a pun, noting: “Brewed for cyborgs, made by humans.”

Brewed for cyborgs, made by humans—Giga Bier now available → https://t.co/5IBX8ymKa4 pic.twitter.com/R3vYgqKrx7 — Tesla Europe (@tesla_europe) March 30, 2023

This is not the first time Musk has ventured into the world of Alcohol, in 2020, Tesla released a special tequila that featured a lightning bolt-shaped bottle and was priced at around Rs 34,000. This product was sold out almost immediately.