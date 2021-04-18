Behind the mystery of haunted Bhangarh Fort

Located in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, the imposing Bhangarh Fort is deemed as one of the most haunted places in India.

The fort was built in the 16th century by the Kachwaha ruler of Amber, Bhagwant Das for his younger son Madho Singh.

It stands on the border of the Sariska Reserve in the Aravali range of hills in Alwar. The fort is situated at the foot of the hills on sloping terrain.

Bhangarh’s ruins include several impressive structures, including several temples, public chambers, and the royal palace.

Entering the fort premises, you will be greeted by an old banyan tree that is said to be over 300 years old. Farther inside the complex, you will find marketplaces and stunning Havelis.

Locals strongly believe that nearby temples protect them from ghosts. There is a Hanuman temple right next to the main entrance and more temples inside the fort’s premises.

With a sign put up by the Archaeological Survey of India, it is prohibited to stay within the environment of Bhangarh before sunrise and after sunset.

Foreign tourists visiting the fort need special permission because there are cases — a majority of people reported missing and most of them are foreigners.

People living in the village nearby don’t have a rooftop in the homes. They say whenever they try to build a roof, it collapses.

Scary tales behind the doom of Bhangarh

As the legend goes, the land was once home to a puissant ascetic Baba Balak Nath. Bhagwant Das took his due permission before constructing the fort and was even granted one, however on one condition that the shadow of the fort must never fall on his home. But, the fort was fortified with higher walls and, the shadow engulfed the home of the ascetic and in return, his curse engulfed the whole of Bhangarh.

According to another tale, a wizard adept in black magic named Sinhai fell in love with Ratnavati, the beautiful Bhangarh princess. One day, the wizard followed her to the marketplace and offered her a love potion; she threw it onto a large rock that consequently rolled onto the wizard and crushed him to death. Before breathing his last, he cursed the town of Bhangarh to slowly succumb to its utter desolation just like him.

It is believed that over 10,000 people used to reside in Bhangarh Fort before it was allegedly deserted overnight. Spooky!

