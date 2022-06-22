Being a casting director is an easy job? Here’s what Parag Rawool has to say

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:30 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Parag Rawool

Everything that you see on your screen… It takes days for them to get down there. While you might think that being a casting director is a happy-go-lucky duty with all the amazing perks, that’s not the only reality! Don’t believe us? Listen to it from someone experienced. How about Parag Rawool? This proficient human has been working in the industry for years and has done casting for numerous shows.

Parag Rawool believes that casting an actor for the role is not as easy as falling off a log. “There are numerous responsibilities of a casting director which burden their shoulders. We all know how serious it is to find the right actor for the right role. But, our job starts before we can even start hunting for an actor. A casting director first needs to understand the script and role himself before finding a talent.”

True, isn’t it? If the casting directors don’t comprehend the role accurately, how will they find the right talent? Adding further to the challenges of a casting director, Parag Rawool says, “The audience always wants something new. While there is no hitch to casting already famous actors, finding someone new is risky most of the time.”

Casting directors have a major role to play in the success of a show or a film. For every project that Parag Rawool has laid his finger on, he has shown unwavering dedication towards it. From understanding the necessities of the producers, directors, and scripts to finding that one right person among the crowd of a hundred talents, Parag Rawool has always brought his expertise and adeptness to the front of the game.

After a rollercoaster ride of over 14 years, Parag Rawool earned an illustrious name in the TV industry. From being a complete outsider to reaching this level was not easy, but dedication and passion are the two essential things. Parag Rawool has been a talent head for numerous shows. Talking about the most recent one, he did the casting for the world’s first gaming entertainment championship show called Playground Seasons 1. We are sure he has many projects looming over the horizon and we await them.