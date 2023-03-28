Bellamkonda Sreenivas’s Jaya Janaki Nayaka Khoonkar creates world record on YouTube

The film Jaya Janaki Nayaka Khoonkar has created a history by becoming the most viewed Indian film (dubbed) in the history of Indian cinema

Hyderabad: The Telugu movie Jaya Janaki Nayaka starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles, was dubbed into Hindi with the title Jaya Janaki Nayaka Khoonkar, as we all know. Pen Movies released this film on YouTube in February 2018.

It is known to us all that the South Indian movies which were dubbed into Hindi always had a great response from the Hindi audience. Particularly, many Telugu movies used to create records with millions of views on YouTube in the Hindi version. Allu Arjun’s movies were the most watched on YouTube in Hindi in the early days. Later, the Hindi audience started loving the films of Bellamkonda Sreenivas.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas’s mass action entertainer Jaya Janaki Nayaka belongs to the same streak. The Hindi audience fell in love with the masala action by the director Boyapati Srinu and started watching the film in huge numbers. They also loved Bellamkonda Sreenivas’s intense acting in the film. The female lead of the film, Rakul Preet Singh, who was already popular to the Hindi audience has become an additional asset. Jaya Janaki Nayaka has got unbelievable growth in viewership on YouTube during the lockdown times. Today, the film has created a history by becoming the most viewed Indian film (dubbed) in the history of Indian cinema. Jaya Janaki Nayaka has set this record with crossing 700 million views. The current views for the film on YouTube are 709 million and counting.

With this huge amount of craze, Bellamkonda decided to make a direct Hindi film for all those who supported his dubbed movies. He took SS Rajamouli and Prabhas’s Chatrapathi and remade it in Hindi with the same title under the direction of VV Vinayak. The film is going to be released in May 2023.

On the other hand, Boyapati Srinu also aimed at the Hindi audience for his next film. His film with Tollywood energetic star Ram Pothineni is going to have a pan-Indian release in October 2023. So, it is very clear that Jaya Janaki Nayaka opened gates for both Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Boyapati Srinu to try their luck at the Bollywood box office.