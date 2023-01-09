Rakul Preet Singh spills beans on why she chose to do ‘Chhatriwali’

While the actor will be coming up with a less-spoken topic about sex education in ‘Chhatriwali’, she revealed the real reason behind choosing the film.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:59 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Hyderabad: Rakul Preet Singh has always won the hearts of the audience with her charm. As the trailer of her upcoming romantic comedy ‘Chhatriwali’ was released recently, she left everyone impressed by bringing a bold and mindful topic to the screen. While the actor will be coming up with a less-spoken topic about sex education in ‘Chhatriwali’, she revealed the real reason behind choosing the film.

Recently during the trailer launch event, she said, “For me, it’s not about the subject being bold. The entire point is that it’s not daring and is as ordinary as it can be. I am a believer that if we talk about key health, mental health, and emotional health, then why not about sexual health? I think that sex education is very important, and it’s the need of the hour.”

She further added, “When I read the script I connected with it so much that I felt… you know, sometimes you have certain beliefs and they come to you in the form of a script. I wanted to do something that will help people. Nobody has ever spoken about women’s health, abortion, miscarriages, and how many abortions a woman’s body can take. Do you know abortions traumatise women mentally, emotionally, and physically? These are the conversations we need to have for a society to move forward.”

Rakul’s ‘Chhatriwali’ is all set to release on January 20. Ahead of this, she has other unannounced projects in her future line-ups.