Bellampalli bids teary adieu to Gunda Mallesh

By | Published: 8:43 pm

Mancherial: The final rites of former Bellampalli MLA Gunda Mallesh were held in Bellampalli on Wednesday. Mallesh died while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad on Tuesday. He was 73. He was hospitalized following kidney failure a few weeks back.

The cremation took place at a crematorium on the outskirts of the town attended by hundreds of his supporters, followers and activists of CPI. His grandson lit the funeral pyre since his son Praveen is stuck in Taiwan.

A large number of his followers and CPI activists of CPI joined the funeral procession taken out from Choudeshwari Area to Pochamman in the coal belt town. His body was brought to the town on Tuesday night after being kept at Maqdoom Bhavan in Hyderabad for cadres to pay their last respects.

Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah paid floral tributes and said Mallesh worked hard for the development of the constituency. Former Kothagudam MLA and CPI additional secretary K Sambashiva Rao, ZP chairperson Nallala Bhagyalaxmi, CPI general secretary K Shankar and many other leaders placed wreaths and offered homage.

