Bellampalli MLA urges farmers to take up oil palm cultivation

MLA Chinnam Durgaiah planted saplings of palm oil in a nursery belonging to the Horticulture Department near Kannala village in Bellampalli mandal on Friday

By | Published: 8:24 pm

Mancherial: Bellampalli MLA Chinnam Durgaiah said the government was promoting the crops that fetch profits to farmers. The MLA planted saplings of palm oil in a nursery belonging to the Horticulture Department near Kannala village in Bellampalli mandal on Friday.

Chinnaiah said the government had introduced several programmes and welfare schemes for financially empowering farmers, citing schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24×7 free power to agri sector and procurement of farm produce. He added that growing oil palm trees would help farmers make huge profits.

The legislator stressed the need to explore alternative crops for increasing their profits, urging farmers to raise commercial crops such as oil palm, maize and cotton which are in great demand in the market. He requested them to go for crops suggested by the government considering the nature of the soil and climatic conditions.

Zilla Parishad chairman Tongala Satyanarayana, municipal chairperson Jakkula Swetha, vice-chairperson Battula Sudharshan, Bellampalli MPP Gomasa Srinivas, Agriculture Market Committee chairman Gaddam Kalyani, Kannala Sarpanch J Swarupa and others were present.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter