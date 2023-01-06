Benefits of welfare schemes reaching every house in the State: KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:36 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao.

Nalgonda: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said the State government was implementing welfare schemes in a planned manner so as to ensure the benefits reached every poor family in the State.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone on Friday for handloom clusters at Theratpally and Gattuppal, to be set up at a cost of Rs 8.91 crore, Rama Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had repeatedly said that the smile on the face of the people was the only parameter for the effectiveness of any government. Hence, the BRS government had taken up welfare schemes for the benefit of people of all sections.

“We talk politics only during elections. The support of the people gives further encouragement to the state government in serving the people,” he added.

Assuring that issues with irrigation in the Munugode Assembly Constituency would be solved soon, the Minister said the face of Chandur would change within six months with a town beautification project. An integrated vegetable and meat market would also come up at Chandur at a cost of Rs.2 crore.

Munugode MLA Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, Thungathurthy MLA G Kishore, Nalgonda Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy and others were present.