KTR challenges BJP to disprove unfair tax devolution to Telangana

Stating that the BJP was a dangerous party, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president urged the youth not to fall in the saffron party’s trap

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:42 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Suryapet: Tearing into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its false claims over sanction of funds to the State and challenging it to disprove his claim of unfair devolution of taxes to States, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the Centre had collected Rs.3.65 lakh crore from Telangana through taxes in the last eight years but in return, the State had got only Rs.1.68 lakh crore.

Countering claims of union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy over diversion of Central funds, the Industries Minister said the taxes collected from Telangana were in fact being utilized for executing different works in BJP-ruled backward States.

“If my statements are wrong, I am prepared to quit as Minister. But will Kishan Reddy tender an apology to the people for his false claims?” Rama Rao asked, reminding that the union Minister had not resigned as an MLA even during the Telangana agitation.

Addressing a meeting at Huzurnagar on Friday, the Minister said at the time of the formation of Telangana, the per capita income of the State was Rs.1.24 lakh. This had increased to Rs.2.78 lakh under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership. On the contrary, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation’s per capita income was Rs.1.49 lakh, he said.

“Now, you decide as to who is the able and incapable leader,” he told the gathering.

Telangana was utilizing all the loans obtained for executing developmental works and creating assets for future generations. On the other hand, the Centre had obtained loans worth Rs.100 lakh crore but could the BJP leaders list out any good work taken up by the union government, he asked.

Stating that the BJP was a ‘dangerous’ party, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president urged the youth not to fall in the saffron party’s trap. The BJP’s only agenda was to trigger communal differences and derive political mileage, he said.

The union Tourism Minister makes all false claims and does not prove his claims when questioned. Except for corporate giants, all the other sections of the society were suffering under the BJP’s regime, he said.

“Under Narendra Modi’s rule, the nation is reeling under debts. In contrast, under K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership, Telangana has emerged as a role model to other States,” Rama Rao said.

An ultra-mega power plant was being set up at Damarcherla, Nalgonda, the Minister said, adding that as promised by the State government, development works were being taken up at brisk pace in Huzurnagar after the by-poll.

Stating that the TRS had changed only its name to BRS and that the party’s DNA was still the same, he said the BRS was launched to replicate the good work in Telangana across the nation.

Later, addressing a gathering at Chandur, the Minister said the Telangana government would fulfill all the assurances made to the people during the Munugode by-poll.

Apart from CC roads and drain works, the Minister laid foundations for various infrastructure development works.

“All we want is your support. With your blessings and support, we will work with double speed and ensure comprehensive development,” Rama Rao said.

Responding to the request of Huzurnagar MLA Sanampudi Saidi Reddy, he assured that the Jan Pahad Dargah in Huzurnagar assembly constituency would be developed on par with Jahangir Peer Dargah in Rangareddy.

Promising outdoor stadia at Huzurnagar and Nereducharla, the Minister also said he would take up announcement of Mellacheruvu jathra as a State festival with the Chief Minister.