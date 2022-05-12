Best places to relax and unwind in and around Hyderabad

By Sowmya Sangam Published: Published Date - 10:55 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Yelleswaragattu Island located in the middle of the backwaters of Nagarjunasagar dam is a wonderful place to visit.

Hyderabad: With summer holidays well underway, and perhaps a little more time on your hands, you might be twiddling your thumbs without a thing to do. This season, why not ditch the usual restaurant or café scenes and head out for a little picnic? Grab your baskets and mats, put on your shades, gather the troops, and head to the best picnic spots in Hyderabad.

The wide-open outdoor areas, nearly-empty and traffic-free roads, secluded green stretches, and small towns are the best bet. Explore the city’s secluded hills, lakes, and forests for a much-needed change of scene.

Gandipet Lake

Gandipet Lake, also known as Osman Sagar Lake, is one of the best spots for lakeside picnicking. Let your eyes feast on a sunset while relaxing and munching on your favourite snacks here. The place is also famously known as a photographer’s paradise.

Shamirpet Lake

Shamirpet Lake is also one of the spots you can drive down for picnicking with a view. Early mornings and evenings are the best times to visit. You can also take your pets to let them soak in some of that fresh air. There is also a deer park nearby and is home to several species of deer and also blackbucks.

Kotapally Reservoir

Just a few kilometres away from Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad, there’s Kotapally Reservoir where you can picnic, go boating, and kayak. This one is a good bet when you want a relaxing spot to escape from city’s bustle. Sit under a tent and enjoy the lake view while munching on your favourite snacks. You can also spot a good deal of food stalls around offering steaming hot Maggi, juices, and other tidbits.

Yelleswaragattu Island

You can also head to Yelleswaragattu Island, famously known as a mysterious island, located in the middle of the backwaters of Nagarjunasagar Dam. This long-forgotten island is 169 km away from Hyderabad and takes about three hours to reach. However, the long trip is worth it. Add Vizag colony boating centre there as a destination on the map for the location’s accuracy. The sight of hillocks, irrigation lands, and water that is bluer than the sky offers a breathtaking view. You can spot fishermen loading their fresh catch, while some are busy cleaning and sorting. Ample space is available to park your vehicles onshore. Don’t miss buying fresh fish from fishermen here.

Durgam Cheruvu

Durgam Cheruvu Lake Park, also known as the secret lake, in the city has turned into a favourite picnic spot for Hyderabadis in the recent times. The park is well laid-out with steps and it also has benches, in case you want to rest. Picnic under the shade of trees and spend a relaxing, Instagram-worthy summer afternoon or evening. Don’t forget to take your cameras along!

Other mainstream spots

Besides, there are some mainstream spots too in the city like Nehru Zoological Park, Botanical Gardens, Golconda Fort, and Nagarjuna Sagar Dam where can go for a nice, little picnic. If you are old-school, take your own groceries from home and have lunch in the open fields on the outskirts of the city. Thankfully, our State is surrounded by greenery all year round.