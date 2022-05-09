Best selling Author and emotional mastery expert Dr. Navana Kundu bags an award at IIWA 2022

Hyderabad: Emotions can weave magic, and leave a lasting impact on how others remember you. And when we talk about life transformation, Dr. Navana Kundu’s award-winning book ‘Emotional Mastery: Toolkit for Success’ has been an eye-opener for many people. The book deep dives into the solutions of how to wipe out your deepest fears, repeating anger, chronic anxiety and bring a radical change in your life. What if you could have access to the cutting-edge tools used by peak achievers to use their emotions to achieve success?

The author has added yet another feather in her glorious cap by bagging an award at IIWA (International Inspirational Women Awards) 2022 orgainized by GISR Foundation. The awards gala event was held in Park Hyatt, Hyderabad on April 30, 2022. Among 1700 nominations in 64 categories, the author bagged the award as the Women Icon Bestselling Author for the book.

Over the years, Dr. Navana Kundu has mentored people to monitor different emotions that can affect their overall physical and mental health. As she continues to woo the readers with the impactful lessons about emotional mastery, the author also believes that emotions determine the quality of your life.

Dr. Navana received the prestigious award from Professor Hemachandra Reddy, Chairman of AP State Council for Higher Education and Mohan Kumar, General Manager of GISR Foundation. While her book had hit #1 bestseller in the USA, the UAE and India, it makes people aware of the different breakthroughs and therapies available to heal and strengthen your emotions through science backed data, case studies and personal life stories.

Among many notable names from different walks of life attending the event, Dr. Navana Kundu feels grateful to win the prestigious award. The author expressed her gratitude and revealed, “It is always inspiring when your work is appreciated by people from different parts of the world. I would like to thank all the critics and readers for showering immense love to the book.”

Beside her stint as an author, Dr. Navana Kundu is an emotional mastery coach, an international speaker, and an entrepreneur. Calling emotional fitnessa key to success, Dr. Navana emphasizes that one must train their emotions first before taking any decision. “Emotions like love, anger and sadness can hit people differently and deeply. Therefore, it is crucial to train your emotions to transform your life”, she revealed.

Breaking the unusual and unhealthy lifestyle patterns through this book, Dr. Navana Kundu is truly an epitome of inspiration for the youth. To know about the secret of transcending in life, you must grab your copy of ‘Emotional Mastery – Toolkit for Success’ from Amazon, and witness an incredible change in quality of your life.

