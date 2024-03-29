Beyonce rewrites Dolly Parton’s iconic ‘Jolene’ lyrics to deliver cover on ‘Cowboy Carter’

29 March 2024

Los Angeles: Grammy-winner Beyonce has revamped lyrics of Dolly Parton’s iconic 1973 song ‘Jolene’, as she covered the track for her album ‘Cowboy Carter’.

A big alteration was made to the chorus, with the original having Parton pleading with another woman. Beyonce changed the lyrics where she gives a strict warning to the woman to not “come for my man,” reports dailymail.co.uk.

The ‘Naughty Girl’ hitmaker also made changes to lyrics in the verses, where Parton had originally sung about the woman’s beauty.

Towards the end of the second verse, Beyonce changed the words to show that she had the confidence her man would stay by her side.

Earlier this month, Parton had hinted that Beyonce may have covered ‘Jolene’.